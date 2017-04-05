No one can impose complete ban on beef, affects traders and consumers: Allahabad high court

Allahabad High Court. (PTI)

Allahabad High Court on Wednesday said that no one can impose a complete prohibition on beef as it affects traders and consumers. The high court ruled that food habits cannot be controlled. This comes after the newly elected Uttar Pradesh government issued a crack-down on the illegal slaughterhouses in the state.

The high court also stated that the inaction of the Government in the past should not be a shield for imposing a state of almost prohibition. “The compliance of law should not end in deprivation, the cause whereof may be attributable to the inaction of the State. Also, food habits in this state have flourished and are an essential part of life as an element of the secular culture and are undisputedly connected with the right to life and livelihood ‘Food, that is, conducive to health cannot be treated as a wrong choice,’ read the statement from the high court.

The state government was also directed to solve the issue swiftly and renew the licenses of slaughterhouses. Nettled by the crackdown, meat sellers went on a strike only to call it off after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s assurance to renew licenses within the framework of the law. In keeping with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s manifesto, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also had directed police officials to prepare an action plan for closure of slaughter houses across the state.

The CM had ordered a blanket ban on smuggling of cows and said zero tolerance would be exercised in this regard. Official sources did not specify the type of slaughterhouses which will be shut. However, the BJP manifesto had said that all illegal slaughter houses would be closed and there would be a blanket ban on all mechanised slaughterhouses.

The BJP document had observed that due to cow smuggling, dairy-based industries have failed to flourish. It noted that during the past state governments there has been a fall in cattle count, reflecting that bovine smuggling was rampant. Earlier, three meat shops were set ablaze in Hathras amid worries over Yogi Adityanath’s rule in UP

BJP chief Amit Shah in his election meetings had emphasised that the moment his party comes to power in the state, it would ban all slaughter houses.