No need to visit telecom operator; here is how you can re-verify mobile numbers with Aadhaar card from home

You no longer have to worry about visiting your telecom operator for re-verifying your mobile number linking with Aadhaar card as telecom departments have made it quite easier for you.

You no longer have to worry about visiting your telecom operator for re-verifying your mobile number linking with Aadhaar card as telecom departments have made it quite easier for you. The Department of Telecommunications (DOT) has instructed telecom operators to complete the process of re-verification of foreign nationals, and NRIs by 1st January. If you are a foreign national but are using an Indian mobile number, you need to worry, all you have to do is just to fill an online form – you can verify your mobile number by filling an online form on the website of your service provider and uploading the copies of your passport and visa. NRIs including senior citizens and physically challenged persons, who don’t have Aadhaar or whose number is not registered with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), you need not to panic, you can also fill an online form and submit your proof of residence, age, handicap; selecting your appropriate category.

In addition to this, you need to submit the details of a “trusted person”. The details of the person will also include his/her Aadhaar number, which can be used to verify the user’s identity. For all this, you only have to visit your service provider’s website. A single trusted person can reverify the mobile numbers of five other users. Make sure, that your Aadhaar is linked to your mobile number else the Aadhaar of the trusted person will be sued and will fail to re-verify. As per the DOT guidelines, the mobile re-verification through all these above-mentioned methods is available until January 1, 2018, the deadline for re-verification is February 6.

Besides, for other users, you can re-verify your identity by calling the secured number provided by your service provider, after which, you will receive a one time password (OTP) on your number, which you have to submit and that will be considered as a part of your identity rechecking. For every re-verification request, the service provider will go through your demographic information of the Aadhaar that you have submitted, after which you will receive a request to verify your demographic information. With all this, you will successfully re-verify your mobile number based Aadhaar verification.