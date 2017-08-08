No motorable road, relatives carry pregnant woman on makeshift stretcher for 10 kilometre in Majuli, Assam

A pregnant woman in Majuli district of Assam was carried on a makeshift stretcher for a distance of over 10 kilometre. (ANI)

Due to the lack of a motorable road, a pregnant woman in Majuli district of Assam was carried on a makeshift stretcher for a distance of over 10 kilometre. In an image of the incident released by ANI today, family members and villagers can be seen carrying the pregnant women on the makeshift strecher. This is not the first time that an incident like this has happened in the country. Last month, news of a pregnant woman being carried to the hospital on a makeshift bamboo shaft came into light. The distressing footage came from Kansabundel village in Trilochanpur in Odisha, where the family members were seen carrying the woman for 16 kms to the ambulance. According to a report by Quint, the ambulance could not reach the village because a tree fell down on the road a night before due to heavy rainfall. There was no other way for the ambulance to make it to the village.

In another incident reported earlier this month, two pregnant women of Kataguda village under Kalyansinghpur block in Rayagada district in Odisha were carried on bamboo stretchers as the ambulance could not reach them due to dilapidated roads in the area. The villagers and family members carried the women on the stretchers through the muddy fields to reach the nearby hospital.

Another heart-wrenching incident took place in Madhya Pradesh on August 1 when a pregnant woman walked around 20 km and delivered a baby girl on the road, who died soon after birth, as the ambulance could not reach her village in Katni district. As per a report by Kalinga TV website, her family members called the 108 ambulance service in order to take her to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Barhi town, over 20 km away from their village. However, the ambulance did not reach on time, hence the pregnant women along with her husband decided to reach the CHC by walking.