No more special counter for business class at Delhi Airport IGI T3! All passengers will now queue together for immigration

Premium flyers will now have to line up with the economy class passengers for the immigration clearance since departure lounge has been closed at the Delhi Airport. The separate immigration counter for the business class passengers have been shut from Wednesday, Times of India reported. Therefore it means that just like any other passengers, the premium flyers will have to endure those tiresome immigration queues.

This step has been taken by the Bureau of immigration after it was considered that there was no need for such facility when there were long queues at the counters for those flying economy class. Now, these counters will be available for all the passengers. According to sources, this decision might be extended to other airports as well. Hyderabad Airport does not have separate immigration counters and hopes that the same will be allowed.

This is not the first time that the aviation ministry is tackling such situation. Prior to this, they had successfully tackled the issue when Bureau of Civil Aviation Security had asked for abolition of separate security check counters at IGI Airport. The ministry was able to get the stand reversed. It will be a matter of time to see whether they can repeat it this time as well!