NO MONEY? NO WORRIES: Money worries aren’t stopping millennials from hitting the road

NO MONEY? NO WORRIES

Twenty-seven-year-old Shivya Nath quit her corporate job in 2011 in New Delhi as she wanted to “travel the globe”. It was only in 2013, though, that Nath finally hit the road for good. “For two years after I quit my job, I used Delhi as a base to find my footing and rekindle my love affair with the Himalayas. Then in August 2013, I gave up my apartment, sold most of my stuff, stored the rest in the boot of a friend’s car, and went location independent. The road is my home now. I’ve travelled parts of Africa, Europe, south-east Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caucasus region and the Indian subcontinent since,” Nath says on her travel blog, The Shooting Star.

But how does she maintain this lifestyle? Through travel blogging, which is not to be confused with travel writing, Nath says. A travel blogger, unlike a travel writer, must multi-task as a writer, social media marketer, salesperson, editor, website designer, etc, she feels.

“Travel writers are popping up by the minute and unless you really have something exceptional to offer, it’s a tough game,” she says, adding that she has funded most of her travels in the past one-and-a-half years through her blog—the funding comes through various sources, including destination-based travel campaigns (where locations are promoted by influencers such as Nath), branded content (brands pay Nath to advertise their products, etc, on her blog), social media partnerships (tie-ups with other travel organisations) and freelance work (writing for other websites, blogs, etc).

Her secret, however, is the fact that she doesn’t take ‘luxury’ holidays. “I believe our travel has an impact on the places we visit,” says Nath, who prefers public transport and avoids buying mineral water bottles while travelling. “My travels are impulsive and chaotic,” Nath writes, adding, “If I find a cheap flight, I can fly halfway across the world without any planning. I may not be a backpacker or hardcore budget traveller, but I pour in hours of research in finding experiential yet affordable accommodation.”

Interestingly, Nath isn’t the only one out there who is fulfilling her travel dreams by raising money through alternate resources. There are, in fact, an increasing number of millennials who love travelling so much that they aren’t averse even to the idea of taking a bank loan to do so. Take, for instance, 25-year-old Ahmedabad-based Needhi Vadgama.

An advertising professional, Vadgama was looking to visit south-east Asia last year, but didn’t have the requisite funds. “The dampener in the plan was a fund crunch,” she says. Vadgama then began looking for alternatives and was even considering borrowing from relatives when she came across the idea of taking a loan from a bank. “I decided to take a personal loan that I could pay back at my convenience,” she says, adding that it was easier to repay the loan within a year than to save up for the trip.

Then there is Neeraj Ratnu, a 22-year-old engineering graduate from Jodhpur, who is using his travels to raise money for his dream project. Ratnu has set a target of travelling 10,000 km by the end of 2017 to raise money for #CabinInWoods, a zero-carbon eco-backpacking hostel that he plans to set up in Kasol, Himachal Pradesh. “I am travelling across India to share my idea with people,” says Ratnu, who expects to raise funds through people he connects with on the road.

In Jodhpur after completing his journey, Ratnu, who has covered 9,800 km —he started his journey on November 22—has already raised `1.5 lakh for his campaign on Milaap.org, an Indian crowdfunding website. He requested people he met while travelling to donate on his page on the website and through other payment apps. Crowdfunding is the practice of starting a campaign to fund a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people typically via the Internet. “Crowdfunding websites such as Kickstarter.com, GoFundMe.com, etc, are quite a rage these days,” says Divya Malani, an assistant producer at BloombergQuint, a business and financial news organisation.

Twenty-three-year-old Malani is now planning to start a similar campaign to fund her travel to Mexico, which has been on her wishlist for many years now. If, however, she isn’t able to raise enough funds through that, Malani says she might opt for a bank loan.

The mindset of consumers is changing gradually, as per Abraham Alapatt, head, marketing, Thomas Cook India, an integrated travel and travel-related financial services company. Thomas Cook has a tie-up with Bajaj Finserv, as well as Tata Capital to provide consumers loans for their travels.

Alapatt says he has observed a rapid increase in the number of travel loan applicants. “Younger people want to take shorter breaks more frequently because they don’t see it as luxury any more,” he says, explaining the reasons behind this trend.

Neelu Singh, CEO and director, Ezeego1, an online travel booking portal, says it’s, in fact, this concept of taking multiple holidays in a year that has led to an increase in the number of people opting for a loan instead of waiting for their savings to build up.

Manish Gupta, the branch manager of an ICICI outlet in the national capital, says he has also noticed more applications coming for travel loans owing to the ease of Internet banking. “Youngsters don’t have the patience to wait in a queue, be it at the ATM, the bank or a billing counter, so they prefer to use their phones for such transactions,” Gupta says.

Even middle-income travellers have now started to opt for such loans, as they find it easier to pay back over a period of time, says Karan Anand, head, relationships, Cox & Kings, a travel company. “For many travellers, it’s an expensive proposition (to travel multiple times a year) and this dissuades them from undertaking a holiday, particularly a foreign holiday,” he says, adding that now this idea—of travel being a luxury—has dissipated.

With #CabinInWoods, Ratnu, in fact, aims to create a space specifically for millennials travelling on limited funds. A place “away from the crowd, where everything is organic, solar power-equipped and where you pay as you please,” he says.

Sounds like heaven on earth!