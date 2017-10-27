‘No Modi needed, Rahul Gandhi can lead India’: 5 times Shiv Sena made ally BJP nervous

Shiv Sena has backed Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress vice-president is capable of leading the country. (PTI)

Shiv Sena, one of the important alliance partner of NDA at the Centre and in Maharashtra, has been engaging in a bitter war of words with the BJP for quite some time. Now, Shiv Sena has backed Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress vice-president is capable of leading the country. Sena leader Sanjay Rout on Thursday claimed that Modi wave has faded. This is not the first time when Shiv Sena leaders have spoken against BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP- Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra has gone through turbulent stages. However, during the 2014 Maharashtra elections rally, PM Modi had refrained from making any negative comment on Shiv Sena. Modi said “This is the first election in absence of late Bal Thackeray, for whom I have great respect. I have decided not to utter a single word against Shiv Sena. This is my tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray.” During the state elections of Maharashtra, both Shiv Sena and the BJP broke the alliance and again joined hands post polls.

Here are five instances when Shiv Sena made ally BJP nervous with its critical remarks and stands on important issues:

1. In an interview to a television channel, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said, “The biggest political power in this country is people…the voters. ‘Woh kisi ko bhi Pappu bana sakte hai’ (People can make anyone pappu).” In fact, he went on to say, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is capable of leading the country. It is wrong to call him ‘Pappu’.”

2. During BMC elections in Mumbai, while making the announcement that Shiv Sena will go it alone in the civic polls, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had said, “I will not bend in front of anybody. If somebody thinks we are lesser than them, we will displace them (BJP).”

3. Demonetisation: After PM Modi announced the note ban on November 8 last year, in its mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena blamed the Prime Minister of ruining India’s economy. “The PM dropped a nuclear bomb of demonetisation on our economy and turned it into Hiroshima and Nagasaki,” said the Shiv Sena mouthpiece in its editorial.

4. Goods and Service Tax (GST): Hitting out at the roll out of GST, Shiv Sena said, “Due to demonetisation and the GST people of the country have suffered a lot. The two reforms have also left a negative impact on the economy of India.” Sena, in the editorial of its mouthpiece Saamna, also said that “…people and traders are still suffering due the introduction of GST.”

5. In 2015, Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Snehal Ambekar had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Hitler, saying they were quite similar. She said “I admire Narendra Modi for his self-reliant way of working. But at some level, I feel his rule is quite like Hitler…”