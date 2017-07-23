No improvement in Former Union Minister Sanwar Lal Jat’s health condition: Doctors

The condition of former Union minister and BJP MP Sanwar Lal Jat, who was admitted to a hospital here after he collapsed during a party meeting yesterday, continued to be critical, doctors said.

The condition of former Union minister and BJP MP Sanwar Lal Jat, who was admitted to a hospital here after he collapsed during a party meeting yesterday, continued to be critical, doctors said. According to doctors at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) hospital, Jat was unconscious and on ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). A neurologist from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, examined the 62-year-old Ajmer MP and a cardiologist will also visit late in the evening, said D S Meena, medical superintendent of the SMS hospital. “There is no considerable improvement and he is on ventilator. No decision to shift him to AIIMS has been taken so far,” he said.

Jat was admitted to the SMS Hospital here yesterday after he collapsed during a meeting of BJP MPs and MLAs with party chief Amit Shah. “He is still unconscious and is being provided the best treatment. But if there is no improvement in his condition then he can be taken to New Delhi for better treatment,” SMS college principal Dr U S Agarwal said. Jat served as a minister of state for water resources in the Modi government before the cabinet reshuffle last year. He was appointed as the chairman of the state farmers’ commission last October.