No holiday in UP schools on birth anniversaries of great personalities: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath is in full swing! From banning illegal abattoirs to asking government officials not to chew tobacco during office hours, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is taking decisions one after the other. On Friday, he came up with yet another decision. According to TV reports, he said: “there would be no holiday in schools on birth anniversaries of great personalities.” He further added that children should instead be taught about them on those days. Yogi Adityanath made these remarks after paying homage to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on the occasion of his 126th birth anniversary.

According to reports, the schools remain closed for 120 days in the name of Jayanti’s and national holidays. Stressing on the commitment of the government to extend all possible help to the poor and marginalized people, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said “we will work for all sections of society without discrimination.”

Recently, the UP CM also directed officials to ensure that yoga education programmes start at all state government schools. He further issued an order to start mandatory self-defense training for girl students in these schools. In a meeting with officials from the departments of basic education, secondary education, higher education, commercial education and technical education, the UP CM directed that the Rani Laxmibai self-defense programme and yoga training programme be made compulsory.

In the meeting with officials, Yogi Adityanath took several other important decisions concerning upgradations of the education system in the state and welfare of students of both private and public schools and colleges. The CM, to end the activities of the “cheating mafia” during examinations, ordered officials to blacklist all the centers where mass copying takes place and register FIR. The another important directive was to formulate rules and regulations to stop private schools and colleges from charging exorbitant fees from parents. He has also issued a directive to complete the syllabus in schools within 200 days of the beginning of the new session along with ensuring the proper presence of teachers and students in schools by monitoring the attendance using biometric devices.