No Happy New Year 2018 for MPs! This decision of Modi government will make lawmakers work on New Year’s Day

The MPs will get a four-day break for Christmas but they will work on the New Year’s Day – January 1.

Members of Parliament would not be able to enjoy a holiday on the upcoming New Year’s Day as the Narendra Modi government has announced that the Winter Session of Parliament would start on December 15 and end on January 5. The MPs will get a four-day break for Christmas but they will work on the New Year’s Day – January 1. The devlopment was confirmed by Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) on Friday. The 14-day winter session will commence a day after polling for the Gujarat Assembly elections concludes. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said that the House will not meet on two days, December 24 and 25, for Christmas. Earlier, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that thhe government will ensure the session does not overlap with the election dates. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he had said, “We are going to ensure that a regular winter session is held but we will make sure that the parliament session and election dates don’t overlap.” On the other hand, Opposition Congress accused the government of “shying away” from Parliament due to the polls to “hide its corruption and failures”. The party also said that the Winter Session had not been delayed in 2012, when Assembly elections were held in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

While addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) earlier this week, party president Sonia Gandhi had targeted the Narendra Modi government for “sabotaging” the session in a bid to “escape” constitutional accountability ahead of the Gujarat polls.

“At least we have lot of stakes in this election. I donot know our opponents will be busy in campaigning or not but we will be busy,” he said. Jaitley recalled that even when general elections were held, passage of the Budget was deferred and Parliament adjourned so that parties were free to participate in electioneering.

Asked if the winter session extending into January 2018 would be treated as a new session, he said: “It has already been settled that once the winter session starts and goes into January, it is not the first session (of the year).”

The Congress and the BJP have been at loggerheads over the winter session. The opposition has accussed the government of trying to avoid exposure over embarrassing issues ahead of the Gujarat elections.