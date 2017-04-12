No file pending clearance in my office: Kiran Bedi

She said she came to Puducherry to serve and take care of the poor and the needy. “Welfare of the people is more important for me. I work on mission mode with full responsibility and accountability,” she said.(PTI)

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi today dismissed allegations that files sent to her for approval by the Cabinet were not cleared on time, saying no file is pending clearance in her office. “After perusal and careful consideration, the files involving fiscal matters are cleared without delay and there is no truth in the allegations that I am delaying the files,” she told reporters here.

She said she came to Puducherry to serve and take care of the poor and the needy. “Welfare of the people is more important for me. I work on mission mode with full responsibility and accountability,” she said.

Claiming that Puducherry is now in a tight financial situation, she said every penny should be spent properly and after much thought and consideration. She disagreed with the concept of going in for borrowings to pay pension (assistance) and said “liability to meet the expenditure for payment of pension should be from our own funds and borrowing can never be resorted to. We can borrow money for infrastructural developments and providing basic amenities.”

She said officers of the rank of Chief Secretary and below should make field visits every day at least for half an hour to review the implementation of various schemes. “We should create a new work culture and we can achieve the goal of clean and prosperous Puducherry through the spirit of togetherness among all those involved in governance.”

She regretted that although she had sent a bunch of complaints of corruption against VVIPs to the Department of Vigilance which comes under the purview of the Chief Secretary “I have not received any report on vigilance matter from the Chief Secretary during the last ten months. It appears that the vigilance department is weak and almost non-existent here.”

As many as 43 vigilance matters were pending with the Chief Secretary for last 10 months and no report has been received from the Chief Secretary after the matters were referred to him, the Lt Governor said, adding the Chief Secretary should carry out his duties in an absolutely neutral manner without taking sides.

Referring to the “alarming situation in the wake of coming to light of non-remittances of Provident Fund of workers last week to the tune of around Rs 36 crore to their accounts by state-sponsored public sector undertakings and cooperative societies”, she said “this default of remittances came to my notice by chance after the office of EPFO apprised me of the default.”

Bedi termed it as “a very serious issue” saying Provident Fund is a public trust and hence there can be no breach of trust which would be a criminal offence.