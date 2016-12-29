No exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 PM on New Year’s eve

Connaught Place and India Gate are the favourite destinations for people to celebrate New Year evening. (Reuters)

Delhi Metro has barred exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station from New Year eve on 31st December 9 PM onwards in anticipation of a huge crowd. However, they will be able to enter and board trains from the station, it said in a statement. Connaught Place and India Gate are the favourite destinations for people to celebrate New Year evening traditionally and as the Metro has become a major mode of commute in the city, most people are expected to use the service on the day, which is expected to cause great rush, leaving Metro authorities with no option except to take this step.

“Passengers will be allowed to enter the Rajiv Chowk Metro station from ‘F’ and ‘B’ block side gates of the station after 9:00 PM for boarding the trains. This will enable people visiting Connaught Place to go out from Connaught Place to their desired destination,” the statement said.

Situated at the heart of the city, Rajiv Chowk (Connaught Place) offers people a plethora of entertainment options in terms of restaurants and bars. Also, with India Gate being very much near, open spaces too beckon the public to the area – Connaught Place is the nearest Metro station.

“Interchange facility between Line-2 (HUDA City Centre – Samaypur Badli) and Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 – NOIDA City Centre/Vaishali) will continue as usual at Rajiv Chowk Metro station till the end of revenue services,” it further said. However, services at other stations will run normally.

So, if you do decide to come to this area to spend the dying moments of 2016 and welcome the new year 2017 in style, just keep this information at the back of your mind to save yourself some inconvenience.