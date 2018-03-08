No end to statue vandalism: Now, Mahatama Gandhi’s idol attacked in Kerala as blame game continues over other incidents

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi was vandalised in Kerala’s Kunnur (Representational Image)

The spate of demolition and vandalism of statues in different parts of the country which began with the razing down of Vladimir Lenin’s statue in Tripura has reached the Father of the Nation. In Kerala’s Kunnur, an alleged attack has been reported on Mahatma Gandhi’s statue. Reportedly, the Mahatma Gandhi’s spectacles on the staue have been broken in the attack. As per TV reports, the attack was carried out by unidentified men who fled after the incident.

The incident comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a strong condemnation of such incidents. The Home Ministry has also taken notice of the incident, releasing an advisory to the states saying such incidents must be acted against. Tripura’s newly elected CM Biplab Kumar Deb has urged all to maintain peace and has criticised the incidents. New political entrant Rajinikanth has also condemned the vandalism of statues.

Earlier, after the BJP swept the Tripura elections bringing an end to the 25 years rule of the Manik Sarkar-led CPI(M), at least two statues of the communist icon and leader Vladimir Lenin were pulled down. Later, the statue of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee was vandalised in Kolkata. Furthermore, E V Ramasamy Periyar’s statue was also demolished in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district on Tuesday night. Periyar is seen as a social reformer and founder of the Dravidian movement.

The image of the Mahatma Gandhi statue that was vandalised by an unidentified group

The issue has taken a political hue with many political leaders indulging in a blame game for fueling such incidents. Senior CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury, while leading a protest march against the razing of Lenin statue, called the incidents unacceptable. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had attacked the BJP on the issue and termed the incidents anti-democratic. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had also accused BJP for being responsible for the incidents. He said that BJP does not have ‘tolerance’.

Meanwhile, yet another incident of statue vandalism has been reported. As per TV reports, paint has been thrown at BR Ambedkar’s statue in Periyar Nagar city of Tamil Nadu.

As per reports, unidentified miscreants poured paint on the bust of Dr BR Ambedkar in Tiruvottiyur, Chennai last night.