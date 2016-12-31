No near end to feud? Ram Gopal Yadav denies cancelling January 1st meet



In fresh turn of event, Samajwadi Party National Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav has denied cancelling of party’s national executive program scheduled for tomorrow. Earlier, while announcing the revoking expulsion, Shivpal Yadav has said that program has been cancelled by Ram Gopal on Neta Ji’s instructions. Ram Gopal, however, said that program will be held as scheduled.

“Kal hamaraa sammelan hoga, ye pehle hi tay tha, expulsion toh kal hua tha (Our meet will be held tomorrow, this was already scheduled, expulsion happened yesterday only),” Ram Gopal said.

“Ram Gopal cancelled his National executive prog and Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav will sit together to make a list,” Shivpal Yadav had said earlier.

Soon after expulsion from the party, Ram Gopal Yadav has called an emergency meeting of his loyalists on January 1st at Ram Manohar Lohia university. Shivpal had appealed party workers not to participate in any such meet, while Mulayam has said that Ram Gopal has no right to call such a meeting.

In an apparent ceasefire to current infighting, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and General Secretary Ram Gopal Yadav have been re-instated in Samajwadi Party. Party Uttar Pradesh chief Shivpal Yadav announced the decision to revoke expulsion of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal. Shivpal tweeted:

In a dramatic turn of events, the Samajwadi Party announced a day after they were ousted from the party for six years over anti-party activities.