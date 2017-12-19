No direct recruitment at Deputy SP level in CBI

A parliamentary panel has suggested direct recruitment at group ‘A’ level (DySP) in the agency through UPSC Civil Services Examination.

The government has ruled out direct recruitment at the DySP level in the CBI, even as a parliamentary panel has cautioned that unless “substantial improvement” in the agency’s vacancy position is achieved immediately, its adverse impact will soon become visible. Expressing its deep concern on the vacancy position in the CBI, a parliamentary panel has suggested direct recruitment at group ‘A’ level (DySP) in the agency through UPSC Civil Services Examination. The parliamentary standing committee pertaining to ministry of personnel, public grievances and pensions said the nation is facing problems on many fronts like internal security, transnational terrorism, cyber-crimes, corruption and many other issues. “…we cannot afford to have such a premier agency understaffed and struggling with resource crunch. The committee expresses its dismay over the existing state of affairs in the CBI,” it said. It also suggested that the government may consider making terms of deputation to the agency more attractive so that officers from the state police forces, central paramilitary forces, intelligence bureau etc. are tempted to join the CBI on deputation. It said unless the substantial improvement in vacancy position is achieved immediately, its adverse impact will soon become visible.

In its action taken response to the panel, the government said direct recruitment of DySP through the UPSC has been done away on the recommendations of the committee constituted in this regard after due consultations with the UPSC. “Keeping in view the functional requirements of the CBI, a Limited Departmental Competitive Examination has been introduced to appoint officers at DySP level,” it said. Sub-inspectors and inspectors are eligible to become DySP through the LDCE route after putting in only five years of service, it said, adding that more meritorious among them would become DySP. “If direct recruitment at the level of DySP (Group A) is to be done through UPSC, it will not only affect career progression of these officers but also bring frustration amongst them. Moreover, it will affect promotion of eligible officers due to limited number of posts earmarked to direct recruitment at the level of Dy SP,” it said.

The government said direct recruitment in CBI is kept only at the level of SI who would have sufficient experience at investigating officer becoming eligible to hold supervisory ranks and keeping in view their career progression. The CBI in its submissions before the panel said a lack of proper housing is one of the factors because of officers from different forces remain hesitant to join it on deputation. The panel recommended allocation of acquiring land and building staff quarters. The government said it is building 586 quarters in Maidangarhi at the cost of Rs 261.16 crore which will improve the housing satisfaction from present 13 per cent to 36 per cent and added that residential quarters will be completed in Thiruvananthapuram, Shillong and Goa in this financial year. “The committee observes that even with the construction of additional quarters, a huge gap would still remain between the actual satisfaction level and that prescribed under the Ministry of Urban Development norms,” the panel noted and reiterated the enhancement of funds for acquiring land and buildings for the CBI staff.