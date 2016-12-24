No-detention rule: Law Ministry clears HRD move, will hold new policy up to Class 6

HRD Minister Prakash Javadeksr. (PTI)

The Ministry of Law has cleared the proposal by the HRD Ministry to revise the “no-detention policy” and start the pass-fail system since Class VI in schools in the country, a report by ‘The Indian Express’ has said. The Law Ministry in a note has approved amendments required for the Right To Education (RTE) Act for the change. As of now, students are promoted to the next grade up to Class VIII.

Ministry’s note has also suggested that the HRD Ministry should have a draft bill ready through legislative department for amending the RTE Act. The new provision has been laid down under the RTE Act and does not allow schools from detaining or expelling any student up to Class VIII, until the elementary education is done. It was felt that asking children to repeat a class, was discouraging.

In 2012, the HRD Ministry had stated: “The ‘no detention’ provision is made because examinations are often used for eliminating children who obtain poor marks. Once declared ‘fail’, children either repeat grade or leave the school altogether. Compelling a child to repeat a class is demotivating and discouraging.”

In 2015, a panel, which was constituted by the Ministry decided to go for review of the no-detention policy after appeals by several states that wanted to revive the pass-fail system. The panel deliberated on the negative impact of the no-detention policy on the academic performance of students, and focused on concerns raised by state governments over huge failure rates in Class IX when children had to appear for exams.