No-detention policy ruined education system, says Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that the no-detention policy ruined the education system and assured that 60,000 students who failed in class 10 this year will be readmitted. “Previous governments introduced no-detention policy till class 8. It ruined the education system. When students took their first exam in class 9 they failed enmass. “They appeared through open school in class 10 and 60,000 students failed,” he said while addressing the gathering at Chattarsal Stadium on the occasion of Independence Day. “I assure all 60,000 students who failed in class 10 that they will be readmitted and special classes will be held for them,” he added.

The Union Cabinet had earlier this month approved the scrapping of the no-detention policy in schools till Class 8. An enabling provision will be made in the Right of Children for Free and Compulsory Education Amendment Bill which will allow states to detain students in Class 5 and Class 8 if they fail in the year-end exam. However, the students will have to be given a second chance to improve via an examination before they are detained.

The bill will now be placed in Parliament for approval. Under the present provision of RTE Act, students are promoted automatically to higher classes till class 8. This is one of the key components of the RTE Act which came into force on April 1, 2010.