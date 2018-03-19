No-Confidence Motion LIVE updates: YSR Congress Party to put Narendra Modi government to test today

No-Confidence Motion LIVE updates: Bonhomie between PM Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh CM N.Chandrababu Naidu is over

No-Confidence Motion LIVE updates: The Narendra Modi government is likely to face its first no-trust motion in Parliament today. After breaking away from National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is set to take up its no confidence motion notice in Parliament. The no-confidence notice was given last week. Two of TDP union ministers have already resigned from the Modi cabinet as the Andhra Pradesh CM N.Chandrababu Naidu led party has stepped up its protest against centre over Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh. Opposition parties such as Congress, Trinamool Congress, NCP, MIM, Aam Admi Party and others have supported TDP’s no-confidence motion notice.

Meanwhile, Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress was the first party to submit the no-confidence motion notice against the BJP-led NDA government. The notices were submitted to Lok Sabha secretariat. The second phase of Budget session has already a complete washout due to Opposition protests over issues like Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank (PNB) case and Andhra Pradesh Special Status row.

9:00 AM: DMK chief Stalin has written a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy in this regard. In the letter, he said that “This is the most appropriate time and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy needs to take a bold decision keeping in mind the interests of the people over Cauvery water management board.”

8:52 AM: TDP has recieved a big boost after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president MK Stalin had asked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to back the no-confidence notice.

8:48 AM: The TDP had written for moving a motion on ‘No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers’ in the House to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General.

8:35 AM: It has been learnt that a no-confidence motion notice needs support of at least 50 MPs in Lok Sabha. While TDP has 16 MPs but the central government has exuded confidence that they will be able to pass the crucial test.

8:30 AM: At present, Lok Sabha has 539 MPs. Among 539 MPs, BJP has 274 members in Lok Sabha which is more than the majority mark of 270. BJP also has support of several allies like Shiv Sena and SAD.