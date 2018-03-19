No-confidence motion has ended myth that govt is unshakable, says Shiv Sena

Ending its four-year-old alliance with the BJP, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had on March 16 pulled out of the NDA over the Centre’s refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and simultaneously moved a no-trust motion in Parliament.

The Telugu Desam Party’s no-confidence motion has put an end to the “myth” that the BJP-led central government has an unshakable mandate for the next 25 years, the Shiv Sena said today. The Sena, however, alleged that the TDP’s move was driven by its own political compulsions, and said the no-confidence motion will be futile as the NDA government enjoys a majority. There is an environment of mistrust in the country against the government and next year there will be a “blast of resentment” that is prevailing among people, it said.

Ending its four-year-old alliance with the BJP, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had on March 16 pulled out of the NDA over the Centre’s refusal to grant Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh and simultaneously moved a no-trust motion in Parliament. “The TDP wants to bring in the no-confidence motion for its personal political reasons and not for any ‘nationalist’ reason,” the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had been demanding a special status for Andhra Pradesh and as his demands were not fulfilled, the YSR Congress and the TDP sought to bring in the motion, it said. “In 2019, there will be a blast of resentment that is prevailing among masses today. That time, a no-confidence motion will be passed with a complete majority,” the Sena claimed. “The motion moved by the TDP and the YSR Congress has at least put an end to the myth that this government is unshakable for the next 25 years,” it said. Bihar made similar demands much before Andhra Pradesh did so, the Sena noted.

“Prior to the Assembly polls (in Bihar), Prime Minister Narendra Modi indulged in auctioning. He threw figures ranging from Rs 50,000 crore to 1.5 lakh crore for Bihar’s development, yet lost the polls. In the end, the state did not even receive Rs 1.5 out of the total money promised,” it alleged. “Nitish Kumar was made to leave (the alliance with RJD leader) Lalu Prasad with the promise of a special status to Bihar. However, the promises made to Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu were not fulfilled,” it said.

The Sena, an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra, said there was an environment of mistrust in the country against the government. “Bringing in a no-confidence motion will be of no use because there is a majority government. The wave on which this government came to power has receded. However, the government is very much there. Also, will the Lok Sabha speaker allow the motion?” it asked. If there is “true resentment” against the Centre, Chandrababu Naidu should sacrifice his position in the state government and along with YSR Congress chief Jaganmohan Reddy, present a formidable opposition to the BJP. “However, there is competition among both and the BJP is enjoying,” it added.