No collateral damage in partnership with Tata Sons: AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes

There will be no collateral damage for Air Asia in its business with the Tata Group as the former is not involved with the Tata-Mistry battle, company CEO Tony Fernandes has said today. Speaking to CNBC-TV 18, he also said that currently there is a clarity in India’s aviation policy and by the year-end the company is planning to have 15-16 more aircraft. Last Saturday, the AirAsia India had announced low fares on one one-way some destinations in the country.

“Starting at Rs 99 one-way, the special fares can be booked between January 16 and January 22 for travelling from May 1 to February 6, 2018,” the airline had said in a statement. The airline operates services in as many as 11 destinations in the country, which include Chandigarh, — Bengaluru, Guwahati, Goa, Imphal, Hyderabad, Kochi, New Delhi, Jaipur, Pune and Vizag, with Bengaluru and New Delhi as its hubs.

The company is also offering promotional fares to Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok from India on its Southeast Asia network at Rs 999 as one-way tickets. “The travel period for overseas destinations is from January 16 to July 31, and tickets can be booked between January 16 and January 22,” said the statement. The low-cost airline is a joint collaboration between Tata Sons Ltd and AirAsia Berhad, with both holding 49 per cent equity stake each.

