No cognisable offence made out against Arvind Kejriwal: Cops to court

Delhi Police today told a city court that no cognisable offence was made out against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal against whom a plea was filed for allegedly misleading people by saying that the municipal corporations were not under the state’s control. In a status report filed before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate SPS Laler, police said the criminal plea discloses that the matter was pending before the court and, in such circumstances, it has no authority to take any action.

The report filed by officials of Karawal Nagar police station in Northeast Delhi also said that complainant Brijesh Shukla has been examined with regard to the matter. “Review of contents of the complaint do not reveal any cognisable offence,” it said. The court fixed May 25 for hearing arguments on the complaint.

Shukla had in September last year allegedly thrown ink at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the LG’s office. He had earlier submitted in court documents relating to his claim that the Delhi Government had spent over Rs 42 lakh by giving advertisements in 20 newspapers which he alleged were misleading.

Shukla’s counsel had also informed the court that in an RTI reply, Delhi government has admitted that a total expense of Rs 42,01,405 was incurred in putting out advertisements in the newspapers on October 30, 2015.

The plea alleged that public money was wasted for “spreading lies” and people were “misled”. It sought direction to the police to lodge an FIR against Kejriwal for the alleged offence of criminal breach of trust.

The complaint has claimed that Kejriwal had come out with full-page advertisements in October 2015, saying there were misunderstandings regarding a strike by MCD employees and that it was wrong to say that the corporations fell under the Delhi government.

“In November 2015, I filed an RTI with Delhi government which in its reply has said that the corporations are under its control. Action should be initiated against him (Kejriwal) for misleading people and spending public money for spreading lies,” the complainant has said. Shukla said he had also filed complaints with the police and the Lieutenant Governor for lodging of FIR against Kejriwal but no action was taken.