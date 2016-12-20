No Christmas release of movies likely in Kerala

The impending Christmas season is likely to be ‘dry’ for movie buffs in Kerala. (PTI)

The impending Christmas season is likely to be ‘dry’ for movie buffs in Kerala as talks between representatives of theatre owners and producers and distributors failed to reach a consensus here today.

A meeting chaired by Minister of Cultural Affairs and Cinema A K Balan concluded at Vadakkancherry here without arriving at a consensus over various issues, including over the share of theatrical collection of movies.

According to industry sources, producers and distributors did not accept theatre owners’ demand for 50 per cent share of theatre revenue.

They said producers and distributors stated that movies would not be released on Christmas if theatre owners stick to their demand for 50 per cent share of theatre collection.

The issue is likely to affect release of a number of movies, including Mohanlal-starrer “Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol” and Dulqar Salman’s Sathyan Anthikkad-directed movie ‘Jomonte Suvisheshangal’.