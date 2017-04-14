No change in policy towards Tibet, says India

“Let me make it absolutely clear that there is no change whatsoever in government of India’s policy towards the Tibet Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said on Friday.(PTI)

Following the Dalai Lama’s week-long visit to Arunachal Pradesh, India on Friday made it clear that there is no change in its policy towards Tibet and on the border issue with China. “Let me make it absolutely clear that there is no change whatsoever in government of India’s policy towards the Tibet Autonomous Region of the People’s Republic of China,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said on Friday.

He was asked whether the Tibetan spiritual leader’s visit to the northeastern state of Arunachl Pradesh from April 4 to 11 signalled a change in India’s policy on Tibet or on the border negotiations with China. “Similarly, our approach to seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question remains unchanged,” Baglay said.

Beijing has been very vocal in its protest over the Dalai Lama’s visit to the northeastern state, saying it would hurt India-China ties.