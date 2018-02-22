No chance of Congress allying with Arvind Kejriwal, says Sheila Dikshit; slams AAP for mistreatment of Chief Secretary

Sheila Dikshit said that the Congress will only ally with those who have a similar ideology to theirs.



Senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government in New Delhi over the alleged assault of Delhi’s Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash by the ruling MLAs in the presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal. The way AAP treated the bureaucrat, there is no chance of the Congress allying with the AAP, she said in an interview with The Indian Express. She said that the Congress will only ally with those who have a similar ideology to theirs.

This isn’t the first time that the former Delhi CM has hit out at the ruling party in Delhi. On February 14, Sheila Dikshit termed the Delhi government as an “advertisement” government. Even last month, she dared the Aam Aadmi Party to face the electorate after 20 of its MLAs were disqualified. She even asserted that Congress will make gains if Delhi heads towards another election.

Sheila Dikshit further said that she believed in putting up a united front and observed that even party leaders like Ajay Maken have realised so. Her response was to a query on the party’s decision of not including her in the MCD polls. She said that the party leaders like Ajay Maken and others have realised that unity is the only way forward as the party doesn’t even have a single seat in the Delhi Assembly.

However, the former Delhi CM shrugged off the idea of the Congress joining hands with the Aam Aadmi Party. She said, “The way they (AAP) have behaved with the bureaucracy, there is no chance of being an ally to AAP. Congress can only ally with people whose thinking is similar to our ideology.” Sheila Dixit was referring to the recent alleged manhandling of Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash at the residence of Arvind Kejriwal.

When asked about AAP alleging BJP’s interference in its governance, Dikshit said that the party has been given the mandate to run Delhi, and hence the responsibility to do so rests with AAP. When asked about the relationship she had with the bureaucrats when her government was in power, she said that there were meeting with them every week. “When you have a responsibility, you should not play politics.” She said that advice given by the bureaucrats were good for the governance of Delhi.