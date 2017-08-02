No centralised data on pending RTI application: Government

The Right to Information (RTI) Act allows citizens to seek a time-bound response on governance-related matters from government departments. (PTI)

The data regarding the number of RTI applications pending department-wise is not centrally maintained, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said today. The Right to Information (RTI) Act allows citizens to seek a time-bound response on governance-related matters from government departments. “The data regarding a number of RTI applications pending department-wise and the number of departments having facilitation centers, is not centrally maintained,” he said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Singh said the government has accepted recommendations of an expert committee on Suo motu disclosure of information by government departments. “All the details of the public authority may be uploaded on its website. Access to information should be made user- friendly for which appropriate information technology infrastructure should be suitably designed, developed and operationalised,” one of the recommendations accepted by the government said.

In order to reduce the number of RTI applications relating to service matters, information relating to recruitments, promotion and transfers should be brought into public domain promptly, another recommendation said.