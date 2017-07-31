Nobody can beat Narendra Modi in 2019, says Nitish Kumar in first presser after joining NDA: 10 points

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Reuters file)

Nitish Kumar on Monday said that he had no option but to part ways with Lalu Yadav-led RJD. He added that his partymen never disrespected Lalu Yadav, the supreme leader of RJD, despite a number of objectionable comments from the other side. The Bihar Chief Minister added his party tried its best to save the alliance. “I didn’t have a choice, tolerated everything, thought this happens in alliance. Continued to work,” Kumar said. “After meeting CP Joshi and Lalu Yadav, I said that I will tender my resignation to Governor,” Nitish Kumar said. He added that BJP only approached JDU after he resigned as Chief Minister of Bihar.

Here are top 10 quotes of Nitish Kumar from his first press conference after forming an NDA government in Bihar:

1. No leader in the country is capable of beating Prime Minister Narendra Modi at present. He is set to win in 2019 General elections.

#WATCH: #Bihar CM and JD(U) president #NitishKumar says “No one is capable of challenging Modi ji in 2019 LS elections”. pic.twitter.com/iDn0LPkMUX — ANI (@ANI_news) July 31, 2017

2. Joining hands with BJP was not pre-planned: “After meeting CP Joshi and Lalu Yadav, I said that I will tender my resignation to Governor,” Nitish Kumar said. He added that BJP only approached JDU after he resigned as Chief Minister of Bihar. “BJP approached me soon after I resigned as Bihar Chief Minister, the party said that they are with us completely,” Nitish Kumar said. “Many people said everything was preplanned, but actually things occurred with a rapid pace,” he added.

3. Lalu and Family must come clean on corruption charges against them.: “We only wanted RJD to explain charges framed against them, but, later it seemed if they were not in a position to do so.

4. No body can teach me secularism. The JD(U)-BJP alliance had worked more for minorities earlier than any other government.

5. I helped Lalu in Patna University elections: “Lalu ji was contesting Patna Univ Students’ Union election, I was in engineering college, I had 450/500 votes polled for him,” Nitish Kumar said

6. “We will continue to support Gopal Krishna Gandhi for Vice Presidential election, BJP doesn’t have any problem with that,” Nitish Kumar.

7. “I had asked to explain the corruption allegations, had they done that, the situation could have been different,” Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

8. “People in JDU were frustrated with this alliance, now, party units are happy with the decision,” Nitish said.

9. “RJD made objectionable statements against grand alliance, none from JD(U) said anything against RJD’s supreme leader” Nitish Kumar said.

10. I don’t have any national ambition.

The Bihar Chief Minister said that he doesn’t have any national ambition, adding that there’s no other leader of Narendra Modi’s stature in the country.