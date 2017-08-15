NLUP brought economic development in Mizoram: CM Lal Thanhawla

Independence Day was celebrated in Mizoram with gaiety and enthusiasm amid tight security today with Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla asserting that the New Land Use Policy (NLUP) has brought development in the state.(Representational Image: IE)

Independence Day was celebrated in Mizoram with gaiety and enthusiasm amid tight security today with Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla asserting that the New Land Use Policy (NLUP) has brought development in the state. Addressing the people at the Assam Rifles ground here after unfurling the National Tricolour on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day, Lal Thanhawla denied the allegations by some critics that NLUP was a failure. “I would like to remind the critics of NLUP that several long gestation crops like orange, areca nut, rubber and others need seven to eight years to yield results for sustenance of the beneficiaries,” he said.

The chief aim of the NLUP, the flagship programme of Lal Thanhawla government for the past nine years, is to develop and provide all farmers of the state suitable, permanent and stable trades. The chief minister said that as per the Economic Survey report 2015-16, production of rice had gone up by 31.54 per cent in spite of reduction of ‘jhum’ (slash and burn method of shifting cultivation) area by about 40 per cent. He also claimed that there was a phenomenal increase in production of broom grass by more than 22 times.

“When NLUP started, production of input supply was less than five per cent in almost all sectors,” he said, adding that by the end of 2015-16, most of the sectors have achieved self-sufficiency in quality input supply which was a highly commendable achievement. Outlining the state government’s achievements, Lal Thanhawla said that the 60 megawatt Tuirial hydel project would be commissioned during this year. He said that Mizoram continued to be one of the most peaceful states in the country as concerted efforts to maintain peace by the law enforcement agencies, the NGOs, the churches and the general public.