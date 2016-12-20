Nitish Kumar to join anti-note ban protest: Lalu Prasad

RJD chief Lalu Prasad attacked PM Narendra Modi for openly “advertising” Paytm. (PTI)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will join him in a protest against demonetisation. “Nitish Kumar will be with us to protest against demonetisation,” Lalu Prasad told the media here.

It is the first time Lalu Prasad has said Nitish Kumar will join a protest against the November 8 spiking of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. “The Rashtriya Janata Dal will stage protest against demonetisation at all the district headquarters on December 28 and hold a huge rally in Patna early next year,” the former Chief Minister said.

Nitish Kumar, who heads the Janata Dal-United, has supported the note ban, much to the embarrassment of his allies — the RJD and the Congress.

“Nitish Kumar has told me he will review the impact of demonetisatiion after 50 days and will respond to the central government accordingly,” Lalu Prasad said.

Earlier, Lalu Prasad attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for openly “advertising” for Paytm, which is jointly owned by a Chinese company.

“Has there been any Indian PM who openly advertises a Chinese company and says do Paytm?” he tweeted. Chinese company Alibaba has a 40-per cent stake in Paytm, which has been widely used by people after demonetisation.