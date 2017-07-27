Nitish stabbed Lalu in the back, won’t allign with him again, says Rabri Devi

Tensions simmered in Bihar’s mahagatbandhan or grand alliance after the CBI registered a case against Lalu Yadav, Rabri devi and son Tejashwi in a land-for-hotels case. (ANI)

Coming down heavily on Nitish Kumar, ex-Bihar Chief Minister and wife of Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi said that Nitish has stabbed his elder brother Lalu in the back. Speaking to television channel India Today, Rabri Devi said that Nitish was afraid of Tejashwi and his rise in politics. Rabri said that Nitish can do anything for the CM chair and stated that RJD won’t allign with him again. Rabri said that Nitish Kumar has been accused of murder and the corruption charges agianst her family are baseless.

Meanwhile, Tejashwi in a series of tweets attacked Nitish Kumar. Calling him an ‘opportunist’, Tejashwi wrote, “I entered (the) government with a clean slate, with a keen desire of writing a positive story for people of Bihar, only to find an opportunist rival. Vicious greed for power of opportunism will spell its own doom. People are not fools that they (will) digest their penchant for wicked power grab. Much to their dismay, they were unable to point a single lacuna in my performance. So resorted to low-level vindictive and opportunistic politics. Repercussions are expected and imminent.”

“Past baggage, though unjustified, didn’t perturb me when I was entrusted to carry the expectations of people’s mandate, in the role of Dy CM”, he said in another tweet.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi also attacked Nitish Kumar. He said, “A mandate was given to Nitish ji for the anti-communal fight, but now he has joined hands with them for his personal politics. If I tell you the truth, we knew about this planning for the past three to four months. For one’s self interest, people can do anything, there is no credibility, no rules.”