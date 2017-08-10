Nitish Kumar’s JDU likely to take disciplinary action against Sharad Yadav

All is not well between JD(U) and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav. It has been learnt that the ruling party in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would take disciplinary action against Yadav.

All is not well between JD(U) and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav. It has been learnt that the ruling party in Bihar led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would take disciplinary action against Yadav, according to ANI reports. This comes even as Yadav is scheduled to begin a three-day tour of Bihar today. He would crisscross the state to have a direct dialogue with the people. The rift between party and the senior leader became evident after Nitish Kumar broke away from the RJD-Congress led Grand Alliance following graft charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav. Notably, lone JD(U) MLA in Gujarat, Chhotu Vasava, who is known to be close to Yadav, had voted for Congress leader and political secretary to party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha Elections in Gujarat.

Former JU(U) Chief Yadav had yesterday congratulated Patel for winning the Rajya Sabha polls. “Heartiest congratulations on your victory in Rajya Sabha election in spite of toughest hurdles. Wish you all success in your career (sic),” he had tweeted. Yadav had also posted a photograph of his with Patel, the political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, on the microblogging website. Patel in return expressed his gratitude towards Yadav.

Yadav was quite vocal about JD(U) joining hands with BJP to form the government.