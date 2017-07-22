Nitish Kumar to meet Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi today; Is Mahagathbandhan crisis deepening?

Reportedly, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is coming to Delhi today.

Amid tension in the Mahagathbandhan (Grand alliance) in Bihar, CM Nitish Kumar will meet Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Saturday. Reportedly, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is coming to Delhi today and will meet the Congress president and vice-president. The Bihar Chief Minister is coming to the national capital to attend a dinner hosted for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee. Earlier, on Thursday, Nitish had greeted NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind on being elected as the next President of the country. According to an official statement, Nitish Kumar, had phoned Kovind and extended his greetings and wishes to him.

Earlier, on July 15, the political crisis in Bihar had deepened as Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav skipped a government function attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The organisers initially covered the nameplate of Tejaswi, the special guest at the function whose seat was next to the chief minister’s, but later removed it. The function was held to mark the World Youth Skills Day. This was seen as an attempt by the chief minister to maintain a distance with the RJD minister, PTI reported.

The developments on the dais at the newly-built Gyan Bhawan in Patna came a day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad rejected the possibility of his son Tejaswi putting in his papers, a move seen as being dismissive of the JD(U) putting pressure on the deputy chief minister to quit.

The JD(U) had asked the RJD to come clean on the allegations against Tejaswi with facts and not “display arrogance” of having 80 MLAs in the Bihar Assembly.

Bihar assembly in numbers

The JD(U) has 71 MLAs and the Congress 27 while the BJP, which is the main opposition in the House, has 53.

The Assembly has representation from the CPI(ML), the HAM (Secular), the LJP and the RLSP among others.