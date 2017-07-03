Nitish Kumar taunts Congress, but allays Grand Alliance break-up fears

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taunted Congress for not having an agenda as the leading Opposition party. However, the Bihar CM denied there is any threat to the ruling Grand Alliance of RJD, JD(U) and Congress in Bihar. Nitish’s support to BJP Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind has created an apparent rift in the Grand Alliance.

At a meeting of JD(U) leaders in Patna on Sunday, Kumar had blamed Congress for the ongoing mess in the Opposition. Kumar said that Congress was to be blamed for the current predicament the Opposition was in. Kumar said that a “sangh-mukt bharat” would be possible only if all the Opposition parties are united. He had also attacked the Congress for not having an alliance in UP and Assam. Kumar’s Sunday jibes at Congress gave credence to the speculations over possible grand-alliance break-up in Bihar.

However, while addressing reporters on Monday, Kumar denied that grand alliance is heading for a split or there is any threat to it. But the Bihar CM didn’t spare the Congress either, blaming it of not having an agenda and hinting that Congress could be the reason why the Opposition is not united today.

