Nitish Kumar takes to Twitter, hails PM Narendra Modi for supporting his decision to quit as Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar had said that he had tried to keep the alliance going and that he had spoken to Lalu and Tejashwi and all that they had to do was to explain the charges made against them. (PTI)

Within minutes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking to Twitter to congratulate Nitish Kumar for resigning as the chief minister of Bihar and thereby joining the fight against corruption in the country, the Janata Dal United supremo himself got onto the micro blogging website and thanked the PM profusely for supporting his move to quit as CM. Earlier in the evening, Nitish had addressed the media and said that he had resigned as the Bihar CM as it had become impossible to work in this environment. He had also said that he had not asked anyone to resign. Nitish had said that he had tried to keep the alliance going and that he had spoken to Lalu and Tejashwi and all that they had to do was to explain the charges made against them. Since they failed to do that, he said, “I came to realise that it would not be possible to promote development of Bihar in this situation. And that continuing with this government would not be right.” Nitish step was welcomed by PM Modi in a tweet. Replying to that, Nitish posted this message on Twitter, “हमने जो निर्णय लिया उसपर माननीय प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi के ट्वीट के द्वारा दी गई प्रतिक्रिया के लिए उन्हें तहेदिल से धन्यवाद.” (Grateful for the step that we have taken being welcomed by respected prime minister via a tweet.)

PM Narendra Modi had earlier hailed the resignation of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, saying in doing so he has joined the fight against corruption. Immediately after Kumar announced his resignation, Modi tweeted: “Congratulations! Mr Nitish Kumar for joining the fight against corruption. 1.25 crore people are welcoming and supporting his honesty. He added, “For the bright future of the country, and especially Bihar, it is the need of the hour to rise above political differences and join the fight against corruption”.

भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में जुड़ने के लिए नीतीश कुमार जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।

सवा सौ करोड़ नागरिक ईमानदारी का स्वागत और समर्थन कर रहे हैं — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

देश के, विशेष रूप से बिहार के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए राजनीतिक मतभेदों से ऊपर उठकर भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ एक होकर लड़ना,आज देश और समय की माँग है — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

In his reaction, RJD chief Lalu Yadav hit back by accusing Nitish Kumar of murder. He said that he knew about this case but had remained silent.

Nitish Kumar became the Chief Minister of Bihar after leading the grand alliance including the Congress to victory on November 20, 2015.