Nitish Kumar takes on rivals, from BJP, Congress, to JDU Bihar CM rains blow after blow

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (ANI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today gave tough replies to correspondents who asked him questions on allies Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) as well as a former ally the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was speaking in Patna and was unusually animated while giving his answers. Nitish has been on back foot over a number of issues and among them is his extension of JDU support for NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind for which both the Congress and RJD had taken him to task. Due to this pressure, Nitish even refused to attend the GST launch event at Parliament’s iconic Central Hall on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1. However, on Sunday, he was no longer defensive and had much to say against other parties’ acts of omission and commission.

Nitish Kumar first hit out at the BJP and targetted it over the recent cow controversies. He said, “BJP talks of cows. Why don’t they take in cows roaming on roads. There are more cows on the roads of UP than Bihar.” Turning his attention to Congress and flayed it over its criticism by saying, “You are changing, that is not a principled approach. Lohia ji had described you (Congress) as ‘Sarkari Gandhiwaadi’.” (Siddhaant main nahi aap badal rahe hain. Lohia ji ne Congress ko ‘Sarkari Gandhiwaadi’ kaha tha)

He then proceeded to highlight the fact that the JDU had a principled approach and said, “We have one principled approach and we will stick to that steadfastly. (Hum kisi ke picchlaggu nahi. Jo hona hoga so hoga. Hamara ek siddhant hai, hamara siddhant atal hai.) Finally rounding on Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD Nitish said, “No need to comment on RJD rally. Everyone has their own events. Will go to the rally if RJD invites us.”