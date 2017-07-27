Nitish Kumar oath taking ceremony Live Updates: JDU MP Ali Anwar says he does back Kumar’s move

Nitish Kumar oath taking ceremony Live Updates: JDU leader Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister today at 10 am. State unit chief Sushil Modi will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister.

Nitish Kumar oath taking ceremony Live Updates: JDU leader Nitish Kumar is set to take oath as Bihar Chief Minister today at 10 am. State unit chief Sushil Modi will be sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, according to reports. Kumar had resigned last evening after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad’s son Tejashwi Yadav did not resign after CBI filed FIR against the Deputy Chief Minister in connection with corruption cases. Kumar has met Bihar Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi last last night and staked a claim to from his government. He was asked to prove his majority in the Assembly within two days of searing in, as per reports. Meanwhile, in the wee hours of Thursday, Tejashwi met Governor Tripathi in Patna to protest over Kumar being invited to form the government ahead of RJD. Notably, RJD is the single largest party in the state Assembly with 80 MLAs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted hailing Kumar for his honesty in standing up to corruption. Subsequently, the BJP said it would lend support to him, and its legislators met Kumar’s JD(U) MLAs at former Chief Minister’s residence.

8:08 am: Bihar tamasha: The ugly face of rank opportunism makes us cynical of politics and politicians . Seek support for power. Ditch for power, says Congress leader Kapil Sabil.

Bihar tamasha : the ugly face of rank opportunism makes us cynical of politics and politicians . Seek support for power . Ditch for power . — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 27, 2017

8:04 am: Take a look at former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet

ना ना करते, प्यार तुम्हीं से कर बैठे

करना था इंकार मगर इक़रार तुम्हीं से कर बैठे

Bihar Today — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 27, 2017

8:00 am: JDU MP Ali Anwar said his conscience does not allow him to back Nitish Kumar’s move. Will voice my opinion in the party if I get an opportunity, Anwar told ANI.

7:57 am: We are disappointed with Nitish Kumar’s decision to resign. He should seek for fresh mandate as people of Bihar had voted in favour of Grand Alliance in protest against PM Narendra Modi and BJP, Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh tweeted.

7:53 am: Take a look at Digvijaya Singh’s tweet

नितीश जी बिहार की जनता ने महागटबंधन को चुना है भाजपा और भाजपा/मोदी के विरोध में। नैतिकता यह कहती है कि आप पुनः बिहार की जनता का जनादेश लें। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) July 27, 2017

7:50 am: Nitish Kumar is absolutely clear about his principles, one of them is to stand against corruption. Lalu Yadav’s remarks are borne out of deep frustration. He still cannot understand why Nitish has stepped down, JDU leader Pavan Verma said over RJD supremo’s allegations.

7:46 am: Nitish Kumar was aware of the fact that people of Bihar have accepted my son Tejashwi Yadav as the next Chief Minister, that’s why he planned this conspiracy: Lalu Yadav told CNN-News18

7:43 am: RJD supporters block Mahatma Gandhi Setu, connecting north Bihar with Patna, over Nitish Kumar’s resignation and forming govt with the BJP.

7:40 am: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is likely to attend Nitish Kumar’s swearing-in ceremony, will also inaugurate Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s memorial at Pei Karumbu in Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu.The PM will also address public meeting in Mandapam.

7:37 am: Watch this video

#EXCLUSIVE — Whole of RJD feels betrayed. I am on the way to Ranchi. We will go to people and start “Sangharsh”: Lalu Yadav to CNN-News18 pic.twitter.com/xEju9W9qQn — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 27, 2017

7:35 am: Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadacv in Ranchi to attend hearing in connection with a fodder scam case at a CBI court.

