Nitish Kumar-Sharad Yadav rift: Here is a brief history of the splitting Janata Parivar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with former JDU president Sharad Yadav. (PTI)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to come back at power as the Chief Minister for the 6th time last month. This move by the Bihar Chief Minister not only broke its 2-year-old mahagathbandhan with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Indian National Congress (INC) but also created a rift between Nitish Kumar and old ally Sharad Yadav. The former JD(U) president and senior JDU leader is against the political alliance formed between Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal United. The revolt by the former JDU president has added to the latest page in the history of the splitting Janata Parivar. The family which has now disintegrated into- Janata Dal (Secular), Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal, Biju Janata Dal and Samajwadi Janata Party, was earlier known as one powerful Parivar.

Formed in 1988, the Janata Parivar was founded by former Prime Minister VP Singh. The Janata Dal that disintegrated in the late 90s, was formed when scattered factions came together. Current Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar in the year 1994, rebelled against Lalu’s control of the Janata Dal in the state and allied with George Fernandes to form the Samata Party, which became a partner in the coalition led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The last major split in the Parivar took place in the mid-90s, when Lalu Prasad Yadav and Sharad Yadav clashed over the presidentship of the erstwhile Janata Dal, according to Indian Express.

Lalu Prasad Yadav left the Janata Dal to form the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Sharad Yadav in the later year merged with Nitish Kumar’s Samata Party to form The Janata Dal (United). By the year 1996, the Janata Dal was divided into RJD, BJD, JD (S) and JD (U).