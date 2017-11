On the health front, he said that only an average 39 patients used to visit government hospitals in Bihar in 2005, the same number has risen to 10,000 now.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday revealed efforts he has made to transform the educational and health services in the state. The Bihar CM said that when he took over the reigns of the state as many as 12 per cent of children were out of schools. The percentage has been reduced to less than 1 per cent now, he said. On the health front, he said that only an average 39 patients used to visit government hospitals in Bihar in 2005, the same number has risen to 10,000 now.

(To be updated)