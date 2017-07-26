Live: Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM, PM Narendra Modi congratulates JDU leader for taking strong anti-corruption stand

The JDU leader took this step barely hours after both alliance partner RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and his son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav saying that Nitish had not asked the Dy CM to quit in the wake of corruption charges being slapped on him.

Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM Live Updates: In a major announcement today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned from his post. The Janata Dal United leader took this step barely hours after both alliance partner RJD supremo Lalu Yadav and his son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav saying that Nitish had not asked the Dy CM to quit in the wake of corruption charges being slapped on him as well as the other members of the Yadav family. Notably, Tejashwi, speaking to the media today had said that Nitish actually wanted a Sangh free India. Also, this comes just a day after Nitish was honoured by the BJP led NDA government when it provided him a seat in the front row during the oath taking ceremony of Ram Nath Kovind. Also, just days before this, Nitish had driven to Congress VP Rahul Gandhi’s house for a meeting. Here are the Live Updates as they happen:

8:05 PM: Lalu Prasad Yadav says the Chief Minister of an Indian state is involved in a murder case and arms act

8:03 PM: Lalu Prasad Yadav: Name one hurdle that I created

8:01 PM: Randeep Surjewala: Nitish should respect the five-year mandate given by the people of Bihar

7:58 PM: Lalu Prasad Yadav: RJD is the largest party in the Bihar assembly, I urge Nitish to let the assembly live its natural course.

7:55 PM: Union Minister JP Nadda after addressing the BJP Parliamentary Board meet has said that BJP welcomes battle against corruption in Bihar and the party is not in favor of mid-term elections

7:53 PM: Randeep Surjewala of the Congress says We are deeply disappointed by the news of Nitish Kumar’s resignation.

7:52 PM: Lalu Prasad Yadav: Nitish in an affidavit has said that there are cases filed against him

7:51 PM: Lalu Prasad Yadav: There are cases lodged against Nitish Kumar under Section 302, 307

7:49 PM: Lalu Prasad Yadav questions Nitish Kumar asks, where did we go wrong?

7:47 PM: Lalu Prasad Yadav: We informed the public through the media that the charges against are baseless

7:46 PM: Lalu Prasad Yadav: Nitish did not ask for resignation, but he said that explain the charges through the media

7:44 PM: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh: Resignation is not the solution

7:43 PM: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh: Will not let Bharatiya Janata Party form government in Bihar

7:43 PM: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh of the RJD says resignation is nothing but grandstanding by Nitish Kumar

7:41 PM: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh of the RJD says Nitish Kumar should have taken all members of the alliance in confidence

7:38 PM: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh of the RJD says that the mahagatbandhan can still work

7:32 PM: We are not in favour of mid-term elections in Bihar, says Sushil Kumar Modi after Nitish Kumar’s resignation

7:30 PM: BJP’s Sushil Modi addresses the media in Patna

7:28 PM: We were not allowed to work independently, says KC Tyagi on Nitish Kumar’s resignation

7:26 PM: Lalu and his family were given adequate time to come out with plausible explanation for all the benami properties, says BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia

7:24 PM: The BJP Parliamentary board meeting is underway in Delhi. PM Modi & BJP President Amit Shah, among others are present.

7:22 PM: Nitish-Lalu alliance was a mismatch. This had to happen, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Nitish Kumar’s resignation

Visuals from meeting of BJP MLAs that took place in Patna. (ANI)

7: 20 PM: Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi arrives for BJP Parliamentary meeting.

7: 18 PM: To rise above political differences & fight against corruption in country & in Bihar in particular, for development is need of the hour, PM Modi on Twitter

PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah at the BJP Parliamentary board meeting in Delhi. (ANI)

7:16 PM: Congratulate Nitish Ji on joining fight against corruption. 125 crore people welcome and support this honesty, tweets PM Modi

7:14 PM: If Nitish Kumar accepts outside support from BJP after he stepped down, then JDU+BJP will add up to 124, which is above the halfway mark in the Assembly

7:10 PM: Pm Narendra Modi says that 125 cr people are supporting Nitish Kumar’s step of stepping down from his post

7:08 PM: PM Narendra Modi congratulated Nitish Kumar for taking a strong step against corruption.

7:03 PM: Ravi Shankar Prasad while talking Nitish Kumar’s resignation said, this was bound to happen

7:02 PM: Before resigning, I had informed Laluji and Congress Bihar in-charge CP Joshi, said Nitish Kumar.

7:01 PM: Citing Mahatma Gandhi, Nitish Kumar said, Gandhiji always said needs can be met on the earth, but greed can never be fulfilled

Here are the Tweets by PM Narendra Modi-

भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में जुड़ने के लिए नीतीश कुमार जी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई।

सवा सौ करोड़ नागरिक ईमानदारी का स्वागत और समर्थन कर रहे हैं — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

देश के, विशेष रूप से बिहार के उज्जवल भविष्य के लिए राजनीतिक मतभेदों से ऊपर उठकर भ्रष्टाचार के ख़िलाफ़ एक होकर लड़ना,आज देश और समय की माँग है — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 26, 2017

7:00 PM: I am not blaming anyone, those who want to blame me are free to do so- Nitish Kumar

6: 58 PM: When I supported demonetization a lot of allegations were leveled against me- Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar while addresing the media. (ANI)

6: 57 PM: While addressing the media after giving his resignation, he said, that the governor has accepted my resignation, and asked me to continue working till the next development.

6: 56 PM: While talking on Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, he added, wanted to act on Tejashwi, but they weren’t ready to do so. Nitish Kumar went on to blame RJD chief Lalu Prasad for the current situation and said Lalu is responsible for the current situation

6: 55 PM: The JDU chief also said, The current situation is not conducive to work. He added, Did best to keep the alliance together.

6: 54 PM: I even spoke to Rahul Gandhi about the situation, says Nitish Kumar.

6: 53 PM: I even asked Lalu and his son Tejashwi to explain all the allegations

6: 52 PM: I tried to work as much for the people of Bihar, but it became impossible to work

6: 51 PM: I had no option but to quit as Chief Minister. I have never asked for resignation of anyone.- Nitish Kumar

6: 50 PM: I worked for Bihar interest, says Nitish Kumar

6:49 PM: Nitish Kumar says, won’t compromise on corruption