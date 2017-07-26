Nitish Kumar resigns: BJP announces support to JDU, says not in favour of mid term polls

BJP has also announced its support to JDU in forming a government in Bihar.

After Nitish Kumar resigned from Bihar CM’s post, BJP has clarified that the party does not favour mid-term polls in Bihar. More than that, BJP has also announced its support to JDU in forming a government in Bihar. BJP leader Sushil Modi confirmed that the party has conveyed the message to Bihar governor. Also, BJP said that all Bihar legislators want to complete their term. Earlier, in the day, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigned, citing irreconcilable differences with ally RJD on the issue of corruption charges against his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. “In the circumstances that prevail in Bihar, it became difficult to run the grand alliance government,” Kumar told reporters outside Raj Bhavan after submitting his resignation to Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi. He did not rule out taking BJP’s support for forming a new government. Asked if he will now form a government with BJP’s support, Nitish said,”Whatever had to happen has happened. Now see what happens next.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the resignation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying in doing so he has joined the fight against corruption. Immediately after Kumar announced his resignation, Modi tweeted: “Congratulations! Mr Nitish Kumar for joining the fight against corruption. 1.25 crore people are welcoming and supporting his honesty,” he said in a series of tweets. “For the bright future of the country, and especially Bihar, it is the need of the hour to rise above political differences and join the fight against corruption,” Modi said.

Kumar, who led the grand alliance that also included the Congress to a stunning victory, was sworn in on November 20, 2015.