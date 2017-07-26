Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM: In shocking speech, Lalu Yadav hits out, accuses JDU leader of murder

Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM: Lalu Prasad Yadav blamed Nitish for the end of the Mahagathbandhan and actually accused the Janata Dal United supremo of murder. (ANI)

Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM: Within minutes of Nitish Kumar announcing his resignation as Chief Minister of Bihar, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav addressed the media and hit out at his former alliance partner. Lalu blamed Nitish for the end of the Mahagathbandhan. Lalu accused Nitish Kumar of murder, and said we knew about it but never highlighted it. Lalu thereafter said that “Nitish had said he would rather perish than join hands with the BJP.” He then repeated some statements that he had made earlier in the afternoon before Nitish had quit. He said, “Nitish did not ask for Tejasvi’s resignation. He had asked for an explanation over graft charges. JDU isn’t CBI or some other probe agency. I don’t need to give explanations to JD(U) leaders.” Lalu also revealed that the issue of Tejashwi was discussed with Nitish yesterday night. He said, “It was conveyed to him that corruption charges were baseless.”

In his long statement, Lalu also said, The corruption case is fraud and the charges against RJD are totally baseless.” Lalu added that the taint on Nitish is strong. He said, “A serious case dating back to 2009 against Nitish is pending too. He had accepted that he is facing a case in affidavit too.”

He then asked, “How did Nitish Kumar then get to sit on the chief minister’s chair?”

(Story under development)