Nitish Kumar receives praise for grand hosting of Shukrana Samaroh

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal. (Express Photo)

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal with her husband and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal today met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and praised him for the “grand arrangements” for Shukrana Samaroh of 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh. The couple, who met the CM at his official residence 1, Anney Marg, were here to take part in the “Shukrana” (thanks giving) function of 350th Prakash Parv (birth anniversary) of Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th Sikh Guru. Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Minister for Food Processing Industries and former Dy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal hailed Kumar for the “grand arrangements” for Shukrana Samaroh (Thanksgiving), an official release said. Kumar welcomed them with a bouquet and presented them with a memento and “Angvastra”, it added. They presented a “Saropa” to Kumar, the release said.

“This (Patna) is the birth place of 10th Sikh Guru Guru Gobind Singh jee Maharaj. Its a matter of pride for the people of Bihar. It is our duty and privilege to do whatever we can do to celebrate the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh jee Maharaj,” Kumar said on the occasion. The state government had organised inaugural programme of the Prakash Parv on a grand scale in January this year to mark the 350th birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh guru and now the state govenrment has organised “Shukrana Samaroh” (thanksgiving or closing ceremony) of the anniversary function which is a 351st Prakash Parv also, Kumar said.

Sukhir Badal’s father and former Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal while sharing dias with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kumar at the inaugural function of 350th Prakash Parva in Patna in January this year had appreciated Kumar’s hosting of the great sikh religious event in a well organised manner. Prominent among those who were present during today’s meeting included- Delhi’s Rajauri Garden MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Bihar Chief Secretary Anjani Kumar Singh, former Bihar Chief Secretary GS Kang, CM’s Principal Secretary Chanchal Kumar and others.