Nitish Kumar quits Bihar chief ministership: Congress hits back, says respect mandate of people

Dropping a bombshell in Bihar politics, Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of the state. (ANI)

Nitish Kumar quits Bihar chief ministership: Hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stepped down following refusal of Tejashwi Yadav to offer an explanation over the corruption allegations against him. Nitish said he had not asked Tejashwi to quit as deputy chief minister, Congress today expressed shock over the development that has effectively broken up the ruling Grand alliance in the state. Speaking to reporters, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala today said that people of Bihar had given a five-year mandate to the Grand Alliance and the party would continue to make its efforts to ensure that the mandate is fully respected.

“Mahagathbandhan was given a 5 year mandate by people of Bihar. We shall continue to strive the mandate given is fully respected”, he was quoted as saying by ANI. He further said that party was disappointed with the news of Nitish Kumar’s resignation. “We are deeply disappointed by the news of Nitish Kumar’s resignation. Congress respects Nitish Kumar as a leader”, he added as per agency ANI.

Earlier dropping a bombshell in Bihar politics, Nitish Kumar resigned as the chief minister of the state. This came after Tejashwi Yadav had said he was not asked to resign from the post of deputy chief minister by Nitish. Speaking to reporters after stepping down, Nitish Kumar said although he tried to keep the alliance together the atmosphere was not conducive. He said, “I tried to keep the Grand Alliance intact but can’t work in this atmosphere. Had asked Lalu Prasad Yadav to cite information on the alleged corruption accusation. I even spoke to Rahul Gandhi”.

The latest developmenthas thrown Bihar politics into chaos as no party has a majority in the 243-member Assembly. JD(U) has 71 seats, while RJD headed by Lalu Prasad, has 80. The BJP has 53, PTI report said. When asked whether he will take the support of the BJP, he said as per the news agency, “Whatever had to happen has happened. Now see what happens next.” Nitish Kumar had led Grand Alliance to victory in 2015 Bihar elections, which also included Congress and had formed the government on November 20 same year.