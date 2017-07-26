  3. Nitish Kumar quits as Bihar CM; breaks net as twitterati hail JDU leader

By: | New Delhi | Updated: July 26, 2017 7:51 PM
Nitish Kumar quits as Bihar CM: Nitish Kumar said it was no longer possible to work in this environment. (ANI)

Nitish Kumar quits as Bihar CM: Janata Dal United supremo Nitish Kumar has resigned from his post today citing differences with former CM Lalu Yadav led RJD. He said that all the attempts were made to keep the alliance alive, but things went beyond a limit and could no longer be tolerated anymore. He said, that all these events leading up to today forced him to separate himself from the alliance. He added that it was no longer possible to work in this environment. Notably, Nitish said he wanted RJD to explain the corruption charges against Tejashwi. However, he said he had not asked anyone to quit. Speaking separately earlier in the day, Lalu Yadav said that Nitish had not asked his son to resign. Also, Tejashwi addressed the media and said that Nitish had at no time asked him to quit as Bihar Dy CM. But he added that Nitish wanted a Sangh free India. Soon after the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitish for his decision. He said the people of India respects and support the honesty and it was evident, as the social media flooded ith hailing Nitish. Check out how Twitter reacted after the news broke:

Soon after the decision of Nitish Kumar, BJP Parliamentary board meeting was started in Delhi in the presence of PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah among others.

