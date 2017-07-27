Nitish Kumar oath taking ceremony: Sharad Yadav unhappy over JDU tying up with BJP

Nitish Kumar oath taking ceremony: Former JDU chief Sharad Yadav expressed his unhappiness over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar decision to break away from the Mahagathbandhan . (IE)

Nitish Kumar oath taking ceremony: Former JDU chief Sharad Yadav expressed his unhappiness over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar decision to break away from the Mahagathbandhan and join forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) again, as per CNN-News18 report. Another senior JDU leader Anwar Ali, who is an MP, has also expressed his unhappiness over Nitish aligning with the BJP. Meanwhile, a floor test will be held in the Bihar Assembly on Saturday. Nitish Kumar, who has 71 MLAs JD(U), should have no problem crossing the majority mark given the NDA support that takes it over the halfway mark in the Assembly.