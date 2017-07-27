Nitish Kumar floor test: Bihar house to sit from 11 am on Friday for trust vote; only one thing on agenda, says Speaker

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister along with BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi as his deputy this morning by Governor K N Tripathi, who gave two days to the new government to prove its majority on the floor of the House. (Image Source: Reuters)

The Bihar assembly will have a day- long special session from 11 am tomorrow to facilitate the new JD(U)-NDA government of Nitish Kumar to seek trust vote, Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said today. “The assembly secretariat has informed the house members to participate in the one-day special session which will begin at 11 am tomorrow. The members have been informed by telephone, SMS and letters,” Chaudhary told reporters. “There is only one agenda for tomorrow’s special sitting – that is the trust vote of the new government,” he said.

Chaudhary said he wanted to announce the names of leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition provided his office receives the names in this regard. A communique from the Bihar assembly secretariat said Speaker Chaudhary would address the assembly at the beginning of the special session and Kumar would then move the confidence motion. Earlier during the day, a brief Cabinet meeting cancelled the notification calling for five-day monsoon session for bicameral Bihar legislature from July 28 to August 3.

You may also want to watch:

Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister along with BJP’s Sushil Kumar Modi as his deputy this morning by Governor K N Tripathi, who gave two days to the new government to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj told PTI that elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the assembly building for tomorrow’s special one-day session.