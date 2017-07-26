Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM: Timeline of events leading up to fall of Mahagathbandhan

Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar Chief Minister. (ANI)

Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM: Nitish Kumar today resigned as the Bihar Chief Minister and thereby ended all speculation of rift in the grand alliance. He will be meeting the Bihar Governor to hand over his resignation letter in Patna. Nitish declared, “I tried to keep the Grand Alliance intact but can’t work in this atmosphere.” Also, Nitish said that he had asked Lalu to cite information on the alleged corruption matter. “I even spoke to Rahul Gandhi,” Nitish added. Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that CM Nitish Kumar never sought his resignation. The Bihar Deputy CM also claimed that Nitish Kumar wants RSS free India (Sangh mukt Bharat), ABP News reported. Moreover, Tejashwi Yadav said,”Amit Shah wants to see BJP in power in every state, so they are trying all means to break us,”as per ANI. RJD chief Lalu Prasad addressing a press conference said, “Nitish Kumar knew that he is accused of section 302, one of India’s CM is main accused in murder and arms case.” Lalu also asked Nitish to go ahead and form government with the help of BJP. Following is the timeline of events that took place :

1. July 27, 2014 Mahagatbandhan announced by Nitish, Lalu and the Congress.

2. June 5, 2015 Nitish Kumar was made the CM candidate of grand alliance.

3. Nov 8 , 2015 The grand alliance had a massive poll victory, defeating the BJP, to form the government.

4. Sep 10, 2016: Mafia don Shahabuddin, after being released from jail praised his party leader Lalu while terming Nitish Kumar as a “chief minister of circumstances”, as per News Nation.

5. May 22, 2017 RJD Chief Lalu Yadav planned to hold a rally in August to “expose BJP’s failure. Yadav also urged all non-NDA parties to form an alliance at the national level to stop BJP from coming to power in 2019.

6. May 27, 2017 Bihar CM Nitish attended lunch hosted by PM Modi honoring Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth and Nitish also held a private meeting with Modi.

7. June 21, 2017 Nitish supported Ram Nath Kovind, NDA’s Presidential candidate.

8. July 3, 2017 Nitish Kumar said Opposition needs an alternate narrative, just reactive narrative won’t work and added that the Congress being the biggest party, should set the agenda, as per ANI.

9. July 7, 2017 The CBI conducted raids across four cities in connection with a fresh corruption case filed against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and others, per PTI.

10. July 8, 2017 The Enforcement Directorate raided three Delhi farmhouses of Misa Bharti, RJD MP and daughter of party chief Lalu Prasad, her husband and a firm linked to them, in a money laundering case probe. These raids targetted Misa Bharti and her husband in a case that were allegedly related to Rs 8000 cr in money laundering.

11. July 12, 2017 Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal (United) JD (U) had asked an embattled Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, accused in the land-for-hotels scandal, to “come out with facts in public against the accusations” but stopped short of demanding his resignation, PTI reported.

12. July 14, 2017 RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav will not resign and mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) is intact in Bihar.

13. July 15, 2017 The rift between JD(U)-RJD worsened after Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav did not attend a ‘Vishwa Yuva Kaushal Divas’ event as his name plate mentioned earlier on the invitation was later removed. However, Dy CM Tejaswi Yadav had said on the same day that the grand alliance is their “baby” and they would not do anything to hurt their “baby”.

14 . July 22, 2017 Nitish Kumar had met Rahul Gandhi amid reports of rift in the Grand Alliance.

15. July 26, 2017 Hours after Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that CM Nitish Kumar never sought his resignation, the Bihar Chief Minister resigned.