Nitish Kumar never demanded my resignation; he wants Sangh mukt Bharat, claims Tejashwi Yadav

Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that CM Nitish Kumar never sought his resignation.

Amid speculation over the deepening rift in Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav has claimed that CM Nitish Kumar never sought his resignation. Also, the Bihar Deputy CM claimed that Nitish Kumar wants RSS free India (Sangh mukt Bharat), according to ABP News. Moreover, talking to ANI, Tejashwi Yadav said,”Amit Shah had said he wants to see BJP in power in every state, so they are trying all means to break us.” “I was never asked to resign. It’s RSS-BJP which want to break the grand alliance, people can see through their conspiracy,” Tejashwi Yadav added. There were several media reports doing the rounds claiming that Nitish Kumar had asked Tejashwi to resign from the post of Bihar’s Deputy CM.

Earlier, in the day, Tejashwi’s father and RJD chief Lalu had said that Nitish Kumar did not ask for his son’s resignation. Moreover, talking about the speculations over the rift about the grand alliance, Lalu said, “We have formed the grand alliance, made Nitish CM. Why will we break the alliance?” Moreover, Lalu added, “Nitish Kumar is leader of grand alliance. We will not tolerate any disrespect towards him.”

The CBI has registered a corruption case against Lalu, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi and former Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Managing Director P K Goyal, and the wife of Lalu’s confidante Prem Chand Gupta, Sujata on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006. The CBI later questioned Rabri Devi and Tejashwi.

Lalu had earlier too made it clear that his son Tejashwi Yadav, who is facing corruption charges, will not resign as Bihar Deputy Chief Minister saying ‘politically motivated’ CBI raids and filing of a first information report (FIR) can’t be the ground for Tejaswi’s resignation.

Meanwhile, the BJP has stressed that Tejashwi has only two options now- tender resignation or get sacked.