Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav to part ways soon? Here’s what senior JD (U) leaders say

KC Tyagi said that Nitish Kumar was much more comfortable when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power along with it. (Source: PTI)

The Janata Dal-United General Secretary KC Tyagi has signalled about a major change in Bihar government soon by hinting that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar might part ways with Lalu Prasad Yadav, according to CNN News-18. Tyagi said that Nitish Kumar was much more comfortable when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was in power along with it. “So, it’s clear that my party is free to take any decision on national level,” he was quoted as saying by the TV channel. Warning Congress and RJD for criticising Nitish Kumar, Tyagi said JD(U) won’t tolerate it.

One of the major reasons behind this development is rumoured to be Income-Tax department raids against Lalu Prasad Yadav which are spoiling the image of the alliance. Another senior JD (U) leader Shivanand Tiwari further supported the statement by saying, “JDU has no say in this alliance.” Reacting to these reports, BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Sushil Modi said he isn’t surprised at all. “From Day One, we knew that this kind of alliance cannot sustain for five years. We thought it will go on for at least 2-3 years, but so much bickering has been happening since the beginning,” he told News18.

#Breaking Bihar Mahagathbandhan set to collapse? JDU’s KC Tyagi says alliance cannot be saved. Tune in to CNN-News18 for more details. pic.twitter.com/ah20hhG7KU — News18 (@CNNnews18) June 27, 2017

The alliance had also come under question after the Bihar chief minister had lent its support to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. Sushil Modi had recently highlighted the fact that Nitish Kumar has supported BJP’s moves such as demonetisation and surgical strikes. “Nitish was very uncomfortable in this alliance. He cannot run the government with people like Lalu,” he was quoted saying in the report.

In last one month, the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate have carried out a series of raids at properties allegedly belonging to Lalu’s family members through Benami transactions. In fact, his daughter Misa Bharti and son-in-law were also questioned over the matter.

Apart from this Lalu’s son and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav was accused of owning a bungalow in Delhi’s New Friends Colony as a Benami property while his brother Tej Pratap was alleged to be holding control of a petrol pump in Patna, licence for which was recently cancelled by a public sector oil marketing firm.

If the alliance is broken and JD (U) decides to part ways, the state may be in for an interesting political situation. Currently, JD (U) has 71 seats in the 243-member Assembly while RJD has 80 seats and BJP has 53 seats.