No Opposition CM except Nitish Kumar to attend dinner hosted by PM Narendra Modi for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar/PM Narendra Modi (PTI)

While most Chief Ministers of the opposition parties are likely to give PM Narendra Modi’s dinner for outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee a miss, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar would most probably attend the event, reports Indian Express. The dinner would be hosted at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday. The development comes days after Nitish Kumar went against the decision of the Opposition parties and announced his support for NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Nitish Kumar was the first one to ask for a joint nominee by the Opposition. He was one of the first leaders to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi and others but the cordial relations between Nitish Kumar and other opposition parties when reports of Lalu Prasad Yadav being investigated by agencies started doing rounds.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is expected to meet Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi today in Delhi.

This is not the first time Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is supporting BJP. The chief minister had also skipped an Opposition meeting a day before attending the lunch hosted by PM Narendra Modi in Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth’s honour.

PMO sources told Indian Express that all Chief Ministers are being invited but most CMs had no plans to attend the event. Officials of CMOs of most of the states have said that they had no plans to visit the Capital to attend the dinner while some said that they have not received any invitation. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, who would be in Delhi to attend a party meeting is also unlikely to attend the dinner. As of now Bihar’s Nitish Kumar, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu are expected to attend the dinner. JDU has so far denied reports of Nitish Kumar joining hands with Bharatiya Janta Party again.