Nitish Kumar keeps Lalu Yadav on toes, JD(U) invites BJP for lunch on Makar Sankranti

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) invited BJP leaders for lunch for Makar Sankranti on Saturday. This is the first such invitation of its kind in 4 years since the two parties ended their alliance in 2013. The invitation comes following the Bihar Chief Minister’s support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation drive. The favour was then returned by the prime Minister who went on to praise the liquor ban imposed in the state. Although, this came at a time, when, according to IE, when the JD(U) government was being attacked by JD(U) for the strict provisions mentioned in the prohibition law. Reports suggest that the Bhartiya Janata Party is now to support the all-Bihar human chain for prohibition on January 21.

JD(U) spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar told IE that this was the beginning of positive politics. It must be noted that earlier RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was seen sitting on the ground during a function concerning PM Narendra Modi. Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar had later played down the arrangement stating that PM Modi’s security had decided on it. Although Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD national vice-president had objected to the arrangements saying that the entire Bihar was watching.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nityanand Rai had told the reporters that they had not yet received any such invitation and once they did, they would sit and decide on it. One of the BJP leaders further said that such invitations were a gesture of good faith and reflected on the CM’s smart politics to keep his ally guessing. Speaking to reporters, he said that the Bihar Chief Minister wanted to keep his senior alliance partners from RJD on their toes. The leader said that Nitish Kumar understood the fact that Lalu Yadav had t “settle” both his on and thus could not afford a break in ties with the CM.