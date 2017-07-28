Nitish Kumar joins NDA, but in Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh, bitter JDU BJP relationship now under spotlight

Amid the 2017 UP elections, JDU had asked the voters to choose a secular party. (PTI)

After Nitish Kumar led JDU and BJP decided to join hands once again, the parties’ Uttar Pradesh branches would now have to work in harmony after years of a bitter tussle. The two have been railing against each other even before the JDU had officially split from the NDA in 2013, according to the Indian Express. BJP did not find JDU’s past performances encouraging. In 2004, JD(U) contested in three constituencies and won just one. In 2009 Lok Sabha election, it contested two constituencies – Salempur and Badaun – and lost both. The allies did not come to a consensus on the seat sharing numbers in the 2012 Assembly polls. After their break-up, JDU contested 219 seats in the polls and lost them all.

The relationship had started souring even before Nitish Kumar parted ways with NDA in 2013. Earlier this year, the JDU included Akhil Bharatiya Patel Navnirman Sena (ABPNS) general secretary Akhilesh Katiyar in the party. He is known to be close to Hardik Patel who led demonstrations against BJP in Gujarat demanding reservations. JD(U) supported him in his rallies. ABPNS also announced its support for its ally in the UP Assembly polls.

Katiyar told IE that resolving the differences and settling things would take time. Amid the 2017 UP elections, JDU had asked the voters to choose a secular party. Spokesperson K C Tyagi had specified the need for a non-BJP government in the state to remove its power at the Centre by 2019. He said, “JDU is the mother organisation of anti-BJP politics,” according to IE.